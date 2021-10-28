Sarah Ann Williamson, 76, of Bremen passed away
on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born
on Feb. 19, 1945, in
Heflin, Alabama,
the daughter of Hazel Marie Cox Mitchell and the late Howard (Shorty) Robinson.
Survivors include
her husband, Thomas Earl Williamson, of Bremen; children, Phillip and Sharon Benefield, of Carrollton, Rodney Benefield, of Temple, and Julie and Shane Miles, of Carrollton; mother, Hazel Mitchell, of Heflin; sisters, Marie and Coy Benefield,
of Bremen, Pat and Butch Lawler, of Bowdon, Judy
Murdock, of
Bremen, Gail and Dorsey Crosson, of Heflin, and Sandra Dodson, of Heflin;
six grandchildren
and two great-grand-
children.
The family will
receive friends on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with
the Rev. Ricky Shirley officiating. Coy Benefield, Corey Simpson, Jason
Hulsey, Tyler
Benefield, Mark Benefield and Hunter Benefield will serve
as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
