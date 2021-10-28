Sarah Ann Williamson, 76, of Bremen passed away

on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home.

She was born

on Feb. 19, 1945, in

Heflin, Alabama,

the daughter of Hazel Marie Cox Mitchell and the late Howard (Shorty) Robinson.

Survivors include

her husband, Thomas Earl Williamson, of Bremen; children, Phillip and Sharon Benefield, of Carrollton, Rodney Benefield, of Temple, and Julie and Shane Miles, of Carrollton; mother, Hazel Mitchell, of Heflin; sisters, Marie and Coy Benefield,

of Bremen, Pat and Butch Lawler, of Bowdon, Judy

Murdock, of

Bremen, Gail and Dorsey Crosson, of Heflin, and Sandra Dodson, of Heflin;

six grandchildren

and two great-grand-

children.

The family will

receive friends on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with

the Rev. Ricky Shirley officiating. Coy Benefield, Corey Simpson, Jason

Hulsey, Tyler

Benefield, Mark Benefield and Hunter Benefield will serve

as pallbearers.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Oct 29
Visitation
Friday, October 29, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Oct 29
Service
Friday, October 29, 2021
3:00PM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
