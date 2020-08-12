Sarah Powell, 80, of Temple, Georgia, died on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home from noon until the service hour.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, please continue to follow all issued guidelines.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

