Mrs. Sarah Louise Fernander, age 78, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 29 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Fernander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.