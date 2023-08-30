Mrs. Sarah Louise Fernander, age 78, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 29 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Swafford and Rev. Billy Godwin officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Ephesus Cemetery, in Villa Rica, GA.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
