Mrs. Sarah Joyce Pate Jones, 93, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020.
Mrs. Jones was born on June 15, 1927, in Whitesburg, Georgia, to John K and Mattie Richards Pate. She and James Edward Jones were married March 17, 1948. Mrs. Jones retired from Playtex where she worked many years. She was always a hard worker, and never asked for anything from anybody.
She was fiery and tough all her life and loved cooking for everyone and loved cleaning her home she worked so hard for. She also loved attending Primitive Baptist Churches. She and her late husband spent their retirement time between their home here in Newnan and their home on Lake Martin in Alabama.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Jones; her parents Mattie and John Pate; brothers, Lamar and John Pate; sisters Dorothy Carnes and Irene Bryant; daughter-in-law Connie Marchman Jones. Joyce Jones is survived by her sons, Danny (Shirley Cook) Carnes of Whitesburg; Richard “Darrell” Jones of Newnan, Georgia; grandchildren, Kim Carnes Duke (significant other Tracy Smith), Kelvin (Krista Horton) Carnes, Richard “Rick” B. (Alissa) Jones, Tiffany Jones (John “J.R.”) Tucker of Gainesville, Georgia, and great-grandchildren, Beau Duke of Whitesburg, Keri Duke (Chris) North of Whitesburg, Daniel Carnes of Whitesburg, Bethany Carnes (Jacob) Hagler of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Rebecca Williams (Chris) Vaughan of LaGrange, Georgia, Madison Jones (Stevan) Cantrell of Franklin, Georgia, Taylor Jones (Jessie Kent) of Franklin, Grace Jones of Franklin, Lexi Langford of Franklin, Gabe Barnett of Newnan, Anna-Bryce Tucker of Athens, Georgia, Jack Tucker of Gainesville, Georgia, Riley Tucker of Gainesville, and Lucy Tucker of Gainesville. She is also survived by great great-grandchildren, Kiley North, Griffin North, Josey Carnes, Rance Carnes, Caden Vaughan, Bentley Vaughan, Ellie Kay Vaughan, Grant Vaughan, Harper Kent, and Tatum Cantrell.
The family will have a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Barry Shoemake officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Ronnie Pate, Wilson Pate, Kelvin Carnes, Richard Jones, Beau Duke, Daniel Carnes and Chris North.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
