Mrs. Sara Nell Word, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. She was 86.
Mrs. Word was born on Nov. 11, 1934, in the Miller Academy community of Carroll County to the late Oscar Malvie and Lilla Entrekin.
She was a 1953 graduate of Bowdon High School and worked as the office manager of the Bowdon Branch of Blossman Gas for over 30 years. She was a member of the Bowdon Garden Club and the Bosom Buddies, her support group for breast cancer survivors. Mrs. Word was also very close with her classmates from Bowdon High and enjoyed their continued friendship throughout her life. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2014 by her husband of 60 years, Bobby Word.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Greg Akins; her sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Bob Young; her grandchildren and their spouses, Scott and Jessica Akins, and Ashley and Josh Estep; her great-grandchildren, Gregory Scott “Trey” Akins III, and Alexis Kate Estep; and her great-grandchildren by marriage, Skylar, Addison, and Gunner Estep. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sara and Ron Anderson, Betty Parmer, and Judy and Tommy Cantrell.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at noon at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Dennis Rollins will officiate. Interment will follow the services.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
