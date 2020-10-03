Sara Lietch, 89, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the funeral home, 11 a.m. and will be live streamed from the funeral home Facebook page.

Interment will follow the service at Melrose Hills.

