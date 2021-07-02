Sara Virginia Hutcheson of Temple, passed away on
July 1, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Temple, Georgia,
the daughter of the late John Maddox
and Eula Eaves Goldin. In addition
to her parents, she
is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hutcheson; sister, Edna Campbell; and brothers Douglas Goldin, Carlton Goldin, Bobby
Goldin, Hal Goldin, and Kenneth Goldin.
Survivors include her sisters, Shirley White of Temple, Dianne Hamil of Buchanan, Violet Shadrix of Temple, and Carolyn Hitchcock of Dallas; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 3,
2021, from 12 p.m.
to 2 p.m.
Services will be Saturday, July 3,
2021, at 2 p.m.
from the Chapel
of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Travis Prichard a
nd the Rev. Wendell Rush officiating.
Courtney White, Shane Shadrix, Ricky Barrett, Shane Dryden, Ricky White, Clay Hamil, John Holder, Danny
Goldin, and Frank Goldin will serve as pallbearers. Genevie Dryden, Jennifer Barrett, Susie Cole, Debrah White,
Wanda Osburn, Suzzanne Green,
and Monica Drew
will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow in the Draketown Baptist Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.