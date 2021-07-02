Sara Virginia Hutcheson of Temple, passed away on

July 1, 2021, at her residence.

She was born in Temple, Georgia,

the daughter of the late John Maddox

and Eula Eaves Goldin. In addition

to her parents, she

is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hutcheson; sister, Edna Campbell; and brothers Douglas Goldin, Carlton Goldin, Bobby

Goldin, Hal Goldin, and Kenneth Goldin.

Survivors include her sisters, Shirley White of Temple, Dianne Hamil of Buchanan, Violet Shadrix of Temple, and Carolyn Hitchcock of Dallas; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 3,

2021, from 12 p.m.

to 2 p.m.

Services will be Saturday, July 3,

2021, at 2 p.m.

from the Chapel

of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Travis Prichard a

nd the Rev. Wendell Rush officiating.

Courtney White, Shane Shadrix, Ricky Barrett, Shane Dryden, Ricky White, Clay Hamil, John Holder, Danny

Goldin, and Frank Goldin will serve as pallbearers. Genevie Dryden, Jennifer Barrett, Susie Cole, Debrah White,

Wanda Osburn, Suzzanne Green,

and Monica Drew

will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Interment will follow in the Draketown Baptist Cemetery.

