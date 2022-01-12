Private funeral services for Sara Frances Thompson Entrekin, 85, of Woodland were
held at Benefield Funeral Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 8,
2022, at 3 p.m. with Bro. David Daniel
and Bro. Tony
Morris officiating.
Burial followed
at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Entrekin passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Tanner-East Alabama Medical Center in Wedowee.
Survivors include one daughter, Gita Spratlin (Kenneth),
of Woodland; one
son, Michael
Entrekin (Amanda), of Bowdon; grandchildren,
Joseph and Katie Entrekin, and Timothy and Jessica Entrekin; and one great-grandchild, William “Will” Entrekin.
As the family grew, “Mama Sara” was blessed with a larger bonus family that includes: bonus children, Rhonda and Barrett Lawler, Lynn Spratlin and Kyle Short, and Kay Johnson; bonus grandchildren, Joe and Sally Alcock, Wade and Lucy Spratlin, Benjamin, Dillan, Olivia and Mason Arrington, Candace Brown
and Kevin Hull, Shondae Brown,
and Tiff West;
bonus great-grand-
children, Waverly
and Daphne Alcock, Andy and William Spratlin, and Jacob and Andrew Brown; and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Lovingly known as Mama Sara or Miss Sara by many, her life was fully blessed. There have been lives touched by her generosity.
A Bowdon native, Mrs. Entrekin was born on April 21, 1936, the daughter of the late Arlin and Frances Sears Thompson. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, a military wife, and devoted mother. She was a devoted Christian who loved serving her Lord and teaching others about Him.
Mrs. Entrekin began her career in the optical field in 1971 in Augusta. In 1982, she bought the Pearle Vision Center franchise in Carrollton. Mrs. Entrekin also loved working with live and silk flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by William “Bill” Entrekin, the father of their children; her first grandson, Jonathan David West; and siblings, Eunice Robinson, Lillian Bohannon, Ridley Thompson, Robert Thompson, Arlin “Junior” and Lloyd Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made
in her memory to
the Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 1282 N. Hwy 100, Bowdon, Georgia 30108, or the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery Fund
c/o Byron Lovvorn
at 443 County Road 92, Graham, AL 36263.
Online condolences may be expressed
at www.benefieldfh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.