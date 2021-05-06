Sara Louise
Reynolds Royal
Allison passed this way of life after complication of Alzheimer’s she
fought for 12 years.
Sara was born in Lavern, Alabama,
at home under the
care of a midwife.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She retired from
Bell South after 34 years of service
with a degree as drafting and engineering.
She was preceded
in death by one
child, Alan Royal;
and first husband, Walter Royal; and was the fourth child of Lewis and Bessie Reynolds. Her mother died from complication of Alzheimer’s. Her older brother was killed in the Korean conflict and three sisters departed this life due to complications of Alzheimer’s. Her youngest sister,
Stella Hick, may
still be living but address and where abouts are unknown.
She is survived by her loving husband, Larry J. Allison.
Graveside service only, with closed casket per her request, at Carroll Memory Gardens in Carrollton, Georgia, on Thursday, May 7, 2021, at 11 a.m.
No flowers requested and graveside service conducted by the Rev. Bobby Robinson.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
