Sandra Shackleford, 58, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at noon at Flint Ridge Baptist Church, 820 GA-100 in Bowdon. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park.
Viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
