Sandra Nixon

Sandra Renee (Miller) Nixon, of Bremen, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021.
She was born in Carrollton, Georgia, youngest daughter of Winfred and Jeanelle Miller, of Waco, Georgia.
Sandra worked outside the home for several years, but as a single mom (after the death of her husband Scot) her most accomplished role was that of mother for her daughter, Lainey; and two sons, Brody and Braysh.
In addition to her beloved husband, Scot Jason Nixon, she is preceded in death by her stepfather-in-law, Fred Bowens.
Sandra came to
know Jesus Christ as her savior at Waco Baptist Church where she was a member since her childhood days.
In Bremen, Sandra encouraged her children to be active in sports — and active they were; Sandra could be found at most BHS wrestling matches, football games, and basketball games in which her children participated. These sports kept
the Nixon children active; but it was
their love of baseball and softball that was the mainstay at the Nixon household; whether it was after-school practices, Bremen High team sports, or traveling teams for which the Nixon children participated. Sandra was always on the go when it came to her children — and she loved her children dearly.
Besides being a mother to her three children, Sandra’s pastimes included getting good deals at yard sales and estate sales with sister, Sherrie.
Sandra was most at peace when fishing. Fishing on the lake and watching the end-of-the fishing pole gave Sandra tremendous joy and peace. She also enjoyed playing and caring for her dog, Jack.
When in jams or needing advice, she could always rely on brother-in-law and friend, Jimmy Williams, to be there. Her fishing buddy was her grandnephew, Joseph Williams.
In addition to her parents, Winfred and Jeanelle Miller, Sandra is survived by her three children, Brody Scot Nixon (29), Braysh Brody Nixon (19), and Delainey Summer Nixon (19), all of Bremen; Michael and wife Larah Miller, of Newnan, Georgia; Sherrie and husband, Jimmy Williams, of Bremen; mother-in-law, Barbara Bowen, of Bremen; and father-in-law, Max and stepmother-in-law, Beth Nixon, of Marietta. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews including, Jessie and wife, Katie Williams, of Tallapoosa, Ashley Williams, of Waco, Hannah and husband, Tyler Smith, of Alpharetta, Matthew Miller, of Atlanta, Rachel and Chloe Miller, of Newnan.
The Nixon and Miller Families will receive friends on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Waco Baptist Church in Waco. Mrs. Nixon will lie in state at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. The Rev. Brent Thompson will be officiating the services and the eulogy will be delivered by nephew Jessie Williams.
Jimmy Williams, Joseph Williams, Matthew Miller, Logan White, Billy Pollard, Copeland Tate, Jay Wade, Trey Travis, and Zac Bell will serve as pallbearers. Music will be provided by Harold McWhorter and Katie Williams.
Internment will follow in the Corinth Community Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
