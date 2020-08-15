Sandra McKey, 66, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Aug. 12, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at God Is God Prophetic International Ministry, 148 Mt. Zion Boulevard in Carrollton, Georgia. Viewing will be on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
