Sandra Joyce Mann, 67, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 16, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at A Place of Refuge Church, 106 Refuge Way in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Her viewing was on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For the safety of the family and others everyone must wear a mask to the viewing and the funeral services.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St., Carrollton, GA 30117; 770-832-9059.
