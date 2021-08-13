Sandra Sue Pearson Ferguson, 74, of Douglasville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
She was born on
July 13, 1947, in Galesburg, Illinois, daughter of the late Robert Pearson and
the late Doris Henderson Pearson.
Sandra was retired from Carroll County where she was worked as a chief appraiser.
Sandra is survived
by her son and his
wife, David and
Rebecca Ferguson; sister, Candace
Pearson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by her husband,
Dwight M. Ferguson.
The family will
receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday,
Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. until noon.
The memorial
service will follow
in the chapel of the funeral home at noon with the Rev. Jimmy Bryan officiating.
In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s
Memorial Chapel
of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.