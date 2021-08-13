Sandra Sue Pearson Ferguson, 74, of Douglasville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

She was born on

July 13, 1947, in Galesburg, Illinois, daughter of the late Robert Pearson and

the late Doris Henderson Pearson.

Sandra was retired from Carroll County where she was worked as a chief appraiser.

Sandra is survived

by her son and his

wife, David and

Rebecca Ferguson; sister, Candace

Pearson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death

by her husband,

Dwight M. Ferguson.

The family will

receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday,

Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. until noon.

The memorial

service will follow

in the chapel of the funeral home at noon with the Rev. Jimmy Bryan officiating.

In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s

Memorial Chapel

of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.

