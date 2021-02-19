Mrs. Sandra Ellen (Parrish) Edge, 79, of Bremen died on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required during the visitation.
Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Center Point United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Fred Cook officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a love offering be made to the Sandra Edge Memorial Fund at bank OZK. (This fund will most likely be set up by next week).
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
