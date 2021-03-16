Sandra 'Diann' Baldwin

Mrs. Sandra “Diann” Wilder Baldwin, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.
She was born Jan. 24, 1948, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late William Bernard Wilder and the late Irene Reese Wilder.
She was a retired care giver, having served others for over 30 years in the healthcare profession.
She was a longtime member of the Congregational Holiness Church in Carrollton. She had a passion for gospel music, and enjoyed singing in a gospel group.
She was an excellent cook, preparing delicious dinners for her family was one of her special joys.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mike Freed.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Gary “Ken” Baldwin of Carrollton; children: Robin Freed of Carrollton, Tim Freed of Woodland, Alabama, Tracy and Dawn Allen of Millsboro of Delaware and Joe and Amy Liner of Tallapoosa, Georgia; sisters, Shirley and Roy Emanuel, and Barbara Gilstrap, all of Carrollton; brothers, Amos and Teressa Wilder, and Radford and Kathy Wilder, all of Carrollton; grandchildren, Josh (Andy) Jones, Adam (Alicia) Freed, Brandon Horsley, Alex Freed, and Hope Prestridge; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Congregational Holiness Church in Carrollton with Bishop Ronald Cook officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
For those desiring to send flowers, green plants are requested in honor of Mrs. Diann’s love for plants of all kinds.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
