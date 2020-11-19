Sandra A. Byrd, 59, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Clem, 2930 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
