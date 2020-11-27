Mr. Samuel Strozier, age 67, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Viewing will be Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
