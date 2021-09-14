Samuel Duke

Samuel D. Duke, 85, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 10, 2021.
He was born on July 29, 1936, in Dallas, Georgia, the son of the late H. B. Duke and the late Reva Butler Duke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Duke.
Mr. Duke played professional baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers and owned and operated West Georgia Speedway for over 30 years.
In addition to his loving wife of 58 years, Louise Williams Duke, he leaves to cherish his memory his children, Scotty and Marissa Duke, Tracy and Mary Beth Duke, Bryan and Denise Duke, and Lori Duke Deems and Robert Deems; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great,-great-grands.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body will be cremated and the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
