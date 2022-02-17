Sammy Preston McWhorter, 74, of Temple,peacefully passed away at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with cholangiocarcinoma.
Sam was born on March 5, 1947, to Wilburt and Narvelle McWhorter in Villa Rica. He graduated from Villa Rica High School in 1966 and played on the Wildcat football team.
In the fall of 1966, Sam began dating Jackie Harrington. They married in 1968 and have 2 girls, Dana McWhorter of Carrollton, and Jennifer (Jeni) McWhorter of Bremen.
Sam retired in
1997 after thirty-one years at Ford Motor Company. While retired, he had time to pursue his love of football, the outdoors, working around his farm and most importantly spending time with friends and family.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Larry McWhorter;a sister, LaVonne Parks; and a brother-in-law, Jerry V. Parks.
He is survived by his wife and daughters; as well as granddaughters, Madi and Izzi McWhorter-Yun; a sister, Sandra Carden (Danny); sister-in-law, Diane McWhorter; nephew, Bryan Parks (Jackie); other nieces and nephews; and longtime friend and neighbor., Jeff Russom.
Services will be held at J. Hoyt Thomas funeral home on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, with visitation from 1-3 p.m. and a memorial service at 3 p.m. Flowers will be received or donations in Sam’s name can be made to Tanner Hospice Care.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
