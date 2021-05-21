Sammy Garrison, 77, of Whitesburg passed away May 17, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton at 2 P.M. Interment will follow at Westside Memory Gardens Carrollton. His viewing was Friday, May 21, 2021 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton. from 4 to 7 p.m. For the safety of the family and others everyone must wear a mask to the funeral services. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sammy Garrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.