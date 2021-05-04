Sammy Perry Bowling, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on May 2, 2021.
He was born in Rome, Georgia, on March 12, 1953, son of the late Samuel James and Moline Perry Bowling.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowling is preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy Bowling, and Bobby Bowling; a sister, Juanita Robinson; and grandson, Austin Williamson.
Survivors include his children, Shannon and Larissa Bowling, of Augusta, Georgia, Sonya Bowling, of Oxford, Alabama, Brandon and Melissa Gatewood, Eric and Nicole Bowling, and Kimberly Gatewood, all of Bremen; brother, Tommy and Gale Bowling, of Tallapoosa; and grandchildren, Alex Bowling, Emma Bowling, Ashley Gatewood, Allison Gatewood, Brandon Gatewood, Ana Gatewood, Eli Bowling, Greyson Bowling, Baylee McComb, Gavie McComb and Katelyn Bowling.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Services will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Robinson and the Rev. Paul Widener officiating. Keith Bowling, Mack McComb, Chad Robinson, Anthony Mason, Jay Mason and Alan Chapman will serve as pallbearers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.