Ms. Samantha Truitt, age 36, of Franklin died on November 12, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday December 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 172 Ebenezer Rd, Franklin, GA 30217, Rev. Travis Leonard, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday December 2, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

