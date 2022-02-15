Samantha Farmer

Samantha Ann Hannah Farmer, 49, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1973, daughter of Homer Render Hannah and Judy Meeks Hannah.
Samantha was a graduate of Bowdon High School, class of 1991. She worked in home health care and also as a CNA with Bowdon Hospital, prior to becoming a school bus driver with the Carroll County School System, where she worked for 10 years. Most recently, Samantha worked as a sleep tech at West Georgia Sleep Disorder Center.
Her favorite pastime was making arts and crafts for others, and sharing personalization items with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Homer and Judy Hannah, she leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Richard Harold “Ritchie” Farmer; daughters and son-in-law, Hannah Farmer, and Anna Ricki Farmer and Edward Wells; stepchildren, Brandon Farmer and LeAnn Farmer; sisters and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Travis Walker, and Donna Hannah; and two grandsons, Wyatt Wells and Logan Wells.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. with a special time for sharing memories of Samantha at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her funeral expenses on her obituary page by clicking the “Donate Now” Button at the top of the webpage.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
