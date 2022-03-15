Mother Sallie Springer, 86, of Bowdon, died on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Celebration of life services were held on Tuesday March 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Flint Ridge Baptist Church, 820 GA Hwy 100 in Bowdon with Pastor Keith D. Lewis officiating. Interment followed in Bowdon Community Cemetery.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements vave been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
