Mrs. Ruth Alice Bentley Wilvert, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, after 99 wonderful years.
She was born on April 30, 1921, in Fruithurst, Alabama, to the late Bud and Bessie Mae Robertson Bentley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Willard, her daughter Anna, two infant sons, and five siblings.
Ruth was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Tallapoosa, and a veteran of the WWII U.S. Navy Waves where she was commissioned an ensign. The Navy opened many doors for her, including introducing her to her dear, Wil.
Education was one of Ruth’s many passions. After graduating from Birmingham Southern College with a BA, she attended and was a graduate of the University of Dayton with a BS. She also earned a master’s degree from Miami University of Ohio.
In her later years, Ruth lived for times spent with her friends. She never met a stranger and her ability to connect with people was an irresistible force.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Kathryn; grandson and wife, Adam and Karen, great-grandchildren, Jack and Ava; grandson Seth, granddaughter Sarah, and sister-in-law Betsy Bentley.
A graveside service was held in Hollywood Cemetery with the Rev. Sonny Moon and Rev. Lauren Helveston officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Adam Wilvert, Seth Wilvert, Chip Bentley, and Andrew Strickland. Military honors were provided by the Haralson County Veterans Association. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sympathies may be shared at www.mill
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.