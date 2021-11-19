Mrs. Ruth Bridges White, 99, of Bremen passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in a local healthcare facility.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1922, in Cedartown, Georgia, the daughter of the late Wesley Bridges and Queenie Edge Bridges.
Mrs. White was a member of First Baptist Church of Bremen and formerly employed as a clerk with Walmart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hulette White; sisters, Martha Alice Guice and Burtys Burgess and an infant brother, Welburn Bridges.
Survivors include her children, Roger White, of Carrollton and Glynda Brown, of Bremen; grandchildren, Amy and Steven O’Neal and Roby Brown, all of Bremen; great-grandchildren, Cole O’Neal, Chip O’Neal and Cam O’Neal, all of Bremen.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Graveside Services will follow at 2 p.m. from Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Hunter Roe officiating.
Please share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuner
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
