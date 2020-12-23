Ruth Robertson, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
She was born on April 19, 1940, in Lyons, Georgia, the daughter of the late Willie Woods and the late Vera Trull Woods.
She retired in 2000, having worked as a hostess with Hilton Hotels for over 20 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Robertson. Survivors include her three daughters, Crystal Fulcher, Kim Clark, and Susan Perry; three step-children, Brandon Robertson, Clay Robertson, and Ivey Robertson Lowrey; sisters, Mary Sikes and Betty Rose Lively; brothers, Jimmy Woods and Charlie Woods; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Milford Ballenger officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in East Lawn Memorial Park, 640 McGarity Road, McDonough, Georgia 30252. The family will receive friends at the funeral from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be
sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
