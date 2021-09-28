Ruth Fuller

Mrs. Ruth Lee Bowen Fuller, 93, a resident of Stewart House, formerly of Pleasant Ridge Road in Carrollton, passed away on Saturday evening, Sept. 25, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1928, in Bremen, Georgia, and was raised in Carrollton.
She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1944, West Georgia College in 1946, and went on to graduate from University of Georgia School of Pharmacy in June 1949. She attained her goal in becoming the first female registered pharmacist from Carroll County in June 1950.
Mrs. Fuller was a member of the National Beta Club, West Georgia College Choir, and the Atlanta Women Pharmacists (which became Georgia Society of Hospital Pharmacy).
She was also a member of Cobb County Gem and Mineral Society and the Georgia Gem and Mineral Society. From 1963 until 1980, she was an active member of the Stone Mountain Elementary and High School PTA; and held a life membership award with the Stone Mountain Band Boosters Club. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #143 Auxiliary and the Veterans Park of Carroll County.
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church was her home church since 1990 and she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving as a Sunday School teacher.
Ruth was preceded in death by both her adoptive and biological parents, Henry Lee and Jewel Boatright Bowen, and Walter E. and Ruth Hurst Bowen; sisters, Sarah Bowen Clark, and Mary Bowen Norton; nieces, Patricia Clark, and Deborah Clark Honeycutt; nephew Christopher Norton.
Left to cherish Mrs. Fuller’s memory, is her loving husband of over 71 years, Mr. Wilmer Carlos Fuller; children, David G. Fuller (Kim), Joseph F. Fuller (Mosha), Nancy S. Ross, Jon A. Fuller (Michelle); grandchildren Christopher D. Fuller, Nathan A. Ross, Jessica Fuller Pollard (Colton), Lydia E. Fuller; sister Terry B. Augsburger (Grayson Terry) and their son Lee Augsburger.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Sam Braswell officiating. Members of American Legion Post #143 Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers and members of the American Legion Post #143 Auxiliary will form an honorary escort.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The family will also receive friends Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
In lieu of Flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Tanner Hospice, P.O. Box 1136, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
