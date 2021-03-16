Mrs. Ruth “Ann” Kilgore, 74, of Carrollton, died on Saturday, March 12, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.