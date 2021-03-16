Mrs. Ruth “Ann” Kilgore, 74, of Carrollton, died on Saturday, March 12, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

