Russell Glenn Johnson, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was 90.
Mr. Johnson was born on Sept. 1, 1930, in Canton, Georgia, to the late James and Ardelphia Johnson. He was retired from the Fulton county Sheriffs Department where he worked as a deputy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Johnson; and his son, Ricky Whitmire.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Tim and Judy Whitmire, Kimberly and Steve Gann, and Joe and Dana Johnson; his grandchildren and their spouses, Jeremy and Laura Whitmire, Jamie and Keith Fitzharris, Tracy and Ken Wiggins, Christy and Donald Daniel, Todd Holtzclaw, Micah and Maria Gann, Laney and Levi Phillips, and Josie Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Alta Lummus.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Cleburne Memory Gardens. Interment will follow in the cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
