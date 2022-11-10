Russell Eugene Acton, 73, of Carrollton, went home on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Russell was born Oct. 21, 1949, in Silvia, Ala., to the late Gaines and Jeanette Phillips Acton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Air Force and later spent a career in electronics.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Acton is preceded in death by his brother, Marion Franklin Acton.
He is survived by his sisters, Katie Browning of Madison, Ala. and Brenda (Steve) Womack of Humboldt, Tenn.; children, Eugene (Kim) Acton of Eufaula, Ala., Daniel (Krista) Acton of Gainesville, Elisabeth (Matt) Startzman of Winder, and Wesley Acton of Marietta; grandchildren, Christina, Alexis, Shepard, Alyssa, Asher, Chloe, Ezrah and Adirah; as well as nephews and nieces.
on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at New Beginnings Church of God in Carrollton. Please
arrive by 2:30 p.m. as the Honor Guard from AFB will open the service promptly and no one will be permitted to come or go during this time.
To plant a tree in memory of Russell Acton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
