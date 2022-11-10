Russell Eugene Acton, 73, of Carrollton, went home on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Russell was born Oct. 21, 1949, in Silvia, Ala., to the late Gaines and Jeanette Phillips Acton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Air Force and later spent a career in electronics.

