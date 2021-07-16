Russell Carr, 48, of Decatur, Georgia, died on July 4, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center, 5843 Redan Road in Lithonia, Georgia. Viewing will be on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW in Atlanta, Georgia.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
