Rulon Johnson

Dr. Rulon B. Johnson, Ph.D, 85, of Whitesburg, Georgia, formerly of College Park, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Dr. Johnson was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Rulon D. Johnson Sr., and Ruby Stephens Johnson, of College Park.

Survivors include

his daughter, Sandra

J. Pryor, and Roy F. Pryor Jr., of Whitesburg; sons, Rulon D. Johnson III, and Peggy Johnson, of Murphy, North Carolina; Daryl L. Johnson, and Betty Johnson, of Whitesburg; 11 grandchildren;

and 10 great-grand-

children.

For the past 34

years Dr. Johnson

lived in Carroll

County and served

two terms on the Carroll County Commission. A member of Whitesburg Baptist Church, serving two terms

as chairman of the Board of Deacons.

Dr. Johnson served in the U.S. military

as a first lieutenant during the Berlin

Call Up where he

was commissioned

as first lt. and supervisor of Instruction at Quartermaster

School in Virginia.

Dr. Johnson is a graduate of Georgia State University and the University of Georgia where

he received the degrees of bachelor of Business Administration, master’s in Education, specialist in Education and a Ph.D. in Career Consulting.

Retired from the Fulton County School System where he

was employed as

the director of the South Fulton Vocational Center

in College Park. He was past president of the Georgia Teachers of Distributive Education, past president of Georgia Vocational Association and national president of Local Supervisors

of Vocational Education.

Dr. Johnson began his career as an educator with the Clayton County

Public School System where he taught

at Maple Street

School in College

Park and Campbell High School in Fairburn, Georgia. During this time Dr. Johnson not only taught DECA but

was inducted into

the National DECA Hall of Fame for

having served as

a student, teacher

and supervisor

of Distributive Education.

He is a past

president of the South Fulton Chamber of Commerce and a current member of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce as well as a member of Tyus Masonic Lodge F & AM and the Carrollton Eastern Star and received 25-year pins in each organization. Dr. Johnson is also a past member of the Fairburn Masonic Lodge F& AM. He served as District Deputy in both the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star and is

a charter member of the Carrollton Golden K Kiwanis, past president and past lt. governor of the 20th Division. Dr. Johnson served in Kiwanis International for more than 45 years.

Rulon held the following titles in

the Masonic Lodge

and Order of the Eastern Star; master of Senoia Lodge, secretary Senoia Lodge, master of

Tyus Lodge, secretary of Tyus Lodge,

master of Fairburn Lodge, secretary Fairburn Lodge, and district deputy for two separate Masonic districts in Georgia. Rulon also was past worthy patron Fairburn Eastern

Star and Carrollton Eastern Star.

While residing in Carroll County Dr. Johnson three years with the Family Connection, serving

as chairman of the Board in 2001.

He also served on

the Chatt-Flynt Regional Board for three years.

If you asked Dr. Johnson which of his many accomplishments,

he was most proud,

he would tell you

that it was always trying to help those who society overlooked. He mentored students for many years. Students that most teachers and faculty members expected to fail excelled under his tutelage.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Rulon and Ruby Johnson; his wife of 59 years, Barbara J. Stanfield Johnson; son, Joseph Dale Johnson; and granddaughter Miss Roxanne Johnson.

He will be missed by all that knew him.

The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the family receiving friends again at 2 p.m. until the hour of service. The American Legion Post #143 will provide military honors and the Masonic Lodge #671 will render Masonic Rites.

Interment will be conducted on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud Hines, Eastern Star, Masons, Whitesburg Church Members, and close friends.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

May 15
Visitation
Saturday, May 15, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
May 16
Visitation
Sunday, May 16, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
May 16
Funeral
Sunday, May 16, 2021
3:00PM-4:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
May 17
Graveside
Monday, May 17, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
5755 Mallory Road
College Park, GA 30349
