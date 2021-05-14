Rulon Johnson

Dr. Rulon B. Johnson, Ph.D, 85, of Whitesburg, Georgia, formerly of College Park, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Dr. Johnson was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Rulon D. Johnson Sr., and Ruby Stephens Johnson, of College Park.
Survivors include
his daughter, Sandra
J. Pryor, and Roy F. Pryor Jr., of Whitesburg; sons, Rulon D. Johnson III, and Peggy Johnson, of Murphy, North Carolina; Daryl L. Johnson, and Betty Johnson, of Whitesburg; 11 grandchildren;
and 10 great-grand-
children.
For the past 34
years Dr. Johnson
lived in Carroll
County and served
two terms on the Carroll County Commission. A member of Whitesburg Baptist Church, serving two terms
as chairman of the Board of Deacons.
Dr. Johnson served in the U.S. military
as a first lieutenant during the Berlin
Call Up where he
was commissioned
as first lt. and supervisor of Instruction at Quartermaster
School in Virginia.
Dr. Johnson is a graduate of Georgia State University and the University of Georgia where
he received the degrees of bachelor of Business Administration, master’s in Education, specialist in Education and a Ph.D. in Career Consulting.
Retired from the Fulton County School System where he
was employed as
the director of the South Fulton Vocational Center
in College Park. He was past president of the Georgia Teachers of Distributive Education, past president of Georgia Vocational Association and national president of Local Supervisors
of Vocational Education.
Dr. Johnson began his career as an educator with the Clayton County
Public School System where he taught
at Maple Street
School in College
Park and Campbell High School in Fairburn, Georgia. During this time Dr. Johnson not only taught DECA but
was inducted into
the National DECA Hall of Fame for
having served as
a student, teacher
and supervisor
of Distributive Education.
He is a past
president of the South Fulton Chamber of Commerce and a current member of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce as well as a member of Tyus Masonic Lodge F & AM and the Carrollton Eastern Star and received 25-year pins in each organization. Dr. Johnson is also a past member of the Fairburn Masonic Lodge F& AM. He served as District Deputy in both the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star and is
a charter member of the Carrollton Golden K Kiwanis, past president and past lt. governor of the 20th Division. Dr. Johnson served in Kiwanis International for more than 45 years.
Rulon held the following titles in
the Masonic Lodge
and Order of the Eastern Star; master of Senoia Lodge, secretary Senoia Lodge, master of
Tyus Lodge, secretary of Tyus Lodge,
master of Fairburn Lodge, secretary Fairburn Lodge, and district deputy for two separate Masonic districts in Georgia. Rulon also was past worthy patron Fairburn Eastern
Star and Carrollton Eastern Star.
While residing in Carroll County Dr. Johnson three years with the Family Connection, serving
as chairman of the Board in 2001.
He also served on
the Chatt-Flynt Regional Board for three years.
If you asked Dr. Johnson which of his many accomplishments,
he was most proud,
he would tell you
that it was always trying to help those who society overlooked. He mentored students for many years. Students that most teachers and faculty members expected to fail excelled under his tutelage.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Rulon and Ruby Johnson; his wife of 59 years, Barbara J. Stanfield Johnson; son, Joseph Dale Johnson; and granddaughter Miss Roxanne Johnson.
He will be missed by all that knew him.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the family receiving friends again at 2 p.m. until the hour of service. The American Legion Post #143 will provide military honors and the Masonic Lodge #671 will render Masonic Rites.
Interment will be conducted on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud Hines, Eastern Star, Masons, Whitesburg Church Members, and close friends.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
