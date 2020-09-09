Ruby Phillips

Ruby Kaye Phillips, 95, of Carrollton, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1925, in Troup County, Georgia, daughter to the late-Arthur Lee Turman, Sr., and -Susie Moody Turman. She was joined in union on Feb. 12, 1944, to her late-husband, Marion S. Phillips, of 63 years. She was a homemaker and raised 13 wonderful children and will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her, sons, Curtis Lee “Curt” Phillips, Thomas L. Phillips and James Phillips; daughter, Jennie Phillips Walker; daughter-in-law, Myrice Phillips, great-grandson, Aldrelyn J. Ingram; great, great-grandson, Giuseppe Davis; six sisters, Nettie L. Deans, Zettie L. McCullough, Lelia Lindsey, Clara Duncan, Willie Ruth with the most recent, Laura M. Taylor; and four brothers, Milton Turman, Arthur L. Turman, William G. Turman, and Bobby L. Turman.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Betty N. Ingram and Teresa K. Sadberry of Carrollton, Georgia, Willie S. Phillips (Mary) of Groveport, Ohio, Jerry Phillips (Marie) of New Bedford, Massachusetts, Bobby R. Phillips (Janet), and Edward E. Phillips of Carrollton, Suzette Bianchi (John) and Yvette Phillips of Boston, Massachusetts, Dennis L. Phillips (Valerie) of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Johnny K. Phillips (Linda) of Fayetteville, Georgia; and 28 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 15 great, great-grandchildren.
Extended family and friends are invited to the graveside service at 1 p.m. An interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park with James N. Ingram Jr., Kevin E. Ingram, Fabian J. Phillips, Kenneth M. Walker, Christopher M. Walker, Rod Rowland Jr., David Rowland, and Matthew B. Walker serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Sept. 11, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.