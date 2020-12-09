Ruby Jordan, 89, of Snellville, Georgia, died on Nov. 24, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at noon at Forest Hill Cemetery, 722 Conley Road in Forest Parks, Georgia. Viewing will be on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center, 5843 Redan Road in Lithonia, Georgia. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
