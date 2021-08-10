Mrs. Ruby Nell Lee Head, 82, of Buchanan, passed away on Aug. 6, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1938, in Rockmart, Georgia, the daughter of the late Harmon Lee and Bertie Leatherwood Lee.
Mrs. Head was a member of Tallapoosa East Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Head; a son, Byron Head; and grandson, Josh McAdams.
Survivors include her children, Renee and Denny Gray, of Buchanan, daughter-in-law, Peppar Head, of Buchanan; brother, Larry and Ann Lee, of Auburn, Alabama; grandchildren, Amberly Thomas, Bryson Head, Brandall Head, Dustin and Tammie Gray, Jeremy and Cassie Gray, Matthew Gray; great-grandchildren, Caden Thomas, Gracie Gray, Gavin Gray and Collins Gray.
The family received friends on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services were conducted on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen with the Rev. Richard Brannon and Dr. Mason Bush officiating. Dustin Gray, Jeremy Gray, Bradly Lopez, Jake Richards, Logan McElroy and Ethan Bright served as pallbearers. Kristie Vines and Bernard Whitton provided the music.
Interment followed in Buchanan City Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
