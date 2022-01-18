Ruby Doris Cordell, 90, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
She was born May 9, 1931, in Menton, Alabama, the daughter of the late Judge Winford B. Smith and the late Rona Martha Sigley Smith.
She retired in 1977 from Dupont Chemical Company, having worked in the chemical lab, and she was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2008, Smith L. Cordell; daughter, Melissa
Lynn Kaiger; son, Stephen Cordell; grandson, Jeremy Spuhler, and a sister, Sarah Norris.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters and son-in-law, Teri Spuhler of Carrollton, and Lisa and Jimmy Ledbetter of Chattanooga, Tennessee; son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Ruth Cordell of Bedford, Virginia; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and John Hearn of Carrollton; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Hamilton Memorial Gardens, 5351 TN-153, Hixson, Tennessee 37343.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
