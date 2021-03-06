Royce Albright

Royce William Albright, 57, of Whitesburg, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1964, in Montgomery, Alabama, son of Daniel Eugene Albright and Brenda Ann Saunders Rogers.

He worked for more than 30 years in the material handling industry, and for the last 15 years, worked for TVH. He was a wealth of knowledge and someone to call when seeking advice. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him.

He was a collector of hobbies. Among his favorites were hunting, fishing, playing music, cars, golf, and building things with his hands. Constantly seeking new challenges, he had a passion for life and empowering those he encountered to do the same. He will be profoundly missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Peige Albright; and a brother, Jimmy McMillan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Aletitia Stanfield Albright, of Whitesburg; his father, Daniel E. Albright, of Montgomery; mother, Brenda Ann Rogers, of Charleston, South Carolina; his children, Chris Albright, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Kelsey and Michael Duke, of Jackson, Mississippi; sisters and brother-in-law, Angie McMillan, of South Carolina, and Renee and Bryant Haynie, of Prattville, Alabama; brothers and sister-in-law, Joe and Sandy McMillan, of Whitesburg, and Gene Albright, of Prattvillle; five grandchildren, Alex, Savannah, William, Korben, and Aria.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Midway Church with Pastor Randy Saunders officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from noon until the hour of service.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body has been cremated.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

