Roy Acil Wright, age 73 of Conyers, passed away September 6, 2020.
He was born September 17, 1946 in Heard County, Georgia, son of the late Marion A. Wright and Mary Lee Cox Wright. He worked for and retired from Atlanta Gas Company, having worked with the company for more than 30 years as a service technician. Roy was an ordained Baptist Deacon.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by infant sister, Alice Ruth Wright; sister, Christina Adair; and brother, Corlis Junior Wright. Survivors include his wife, Rebecca “Becky’ Walker Wright of Conyers; his children, Jon and Christina Tompkins Wright of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Kristi W. and Robert O’Neill of Conyers; special niece, June and James Hyde of Monroe, GA; sisters, Helen Sims of Veal, Georgia and Faye Gunnels of Carrollton; brothers, Gary Wright of Bowdon, William and Sandra Wright of Ranburne, Alabama, and Cecil and Francois Wright of Bowdon; and grandchildren, Alexander and Zachery Wright, Emilye and Joshua Penrod, Madysen Tompkins, Katelyn O’Neill, Amber and Chase Woodie, Hudson, MacLayne, and Sutton, Corey and Brittany Hyde, and Hayden and Emerson Hyde.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Beulah Baptist Church with Damon Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be Jon Wright, Alex Wright, Zach Wright, Robert O’Neill, Corey Hyde, and Darrell Adair. Honorary pallbearers will be James Hyde, Weems Hightower, and Bill Wright.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org .
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com . Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
