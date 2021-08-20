Roy Bearden

Peacefully and surrounded by his family, Roy Steve Bearden, 70, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Roy was born on July 31, 1951, in Austell, Georgia, to the late Albert Savoy and Eunice Marie Bearden.
He was retired due to disability but had worked many years in construction.
Roy loved his family and spent most of his day face-timing them because he wanted to see their face. When he was not calling everyone, he enjoyed sitting on the front porch with his wife, Virginia, and chocolate lab, Sadie. Let’s hope Sadie starts listening to Virginia because she was a daddy’s baby and only listened to Roy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Savoy Bearden.
Roy is survived by his wife, Virginia Lee Bearden; his daughters and their husbands, Lisa Marie and Lamar Shane Wood, Emilie Ann Bearden, and Stephanie Lee and William Scruggs; his grandkids, Bryan James McGhee and his wife, Shannon, Ryan Steven McGhee, Victoria Lee McGhee, Anna Marie McGhee, Brittany Ruth Davis, and her husband, Ryan, Micah David Hughes, Ariel Faith Wood, Brayden Lamar Wood, and Cali Shay Wood; his great-grandkids, Beau Davis, Blake Davis, Robin Allen, Sofia McGhee, Ameliya McGhee, and Charlye McGhee; his nephews, Roy Savoy Bearden, and his wife, Jenna Bearden, and two children, Jade and Grayson Bearden, and Cody Bearden.
At Roy’s request, there will be no funeral service at this time. Instead, Roy would like family and friends to gather together, talking, laughing and celebrating his life. The family is gathering the details and will announce once complete a celebration of life in Roy’s memory.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuner
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
