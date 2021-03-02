Roy Banks, 74, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking and masks must be worn.

To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollins

funeralhome.com.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Roy Banks, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 3
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
2:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Mar 3
Interment
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
12:00AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
486 West Bankhead Highway
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.