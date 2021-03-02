Roy Banks, 74, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking and masks must be worn.
