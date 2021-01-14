Roxie Rogers

Roxie Poulson Rogers, 87, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1933. She worked as a licensed practical nurse for 20 years at Smyrna Hospital in Smyrna, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Reginald Rogers; daughters and sons-in-law, Lea Ann (Joey) Salter, of Pace, Florida, Pamela (David) Vance, of Big Rock, Tennessee, and Cathy Campbell, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Donald I. Rogers (Christine), of Dallas; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, William, of Gainsville, Florida.
She was cremated, per her wishes, and a memorial will be held by the family at a later date in the spring.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan has charge of the cremation arrangements.
