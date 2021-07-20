Rose Seiler

Mrs. Rose Weiss Seiler, 94, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, July 18, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1926, in Romania, the daughter of the late John and Mary Pfeffer Korn Weiss.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Seiler.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters and son-in-laws, Emilie and Evio Buongiorno, of Carrollton, and Paula and John Povlick, of Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey; grandchildren, Jessica and Jeremy Hatfield, of Springfield, Virginia, and Daniel Paul Buongiorno, of Lithia Springs, Georgia; and great-grandchild, Sydney Elise Hatfield, of Springfield, Virginia.
In keeping with Rose’s wishes, her body will be cremated and a graveside service will be planned at a later
date.
