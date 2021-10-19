Rosanne Godsey,
71, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Funeral service
will be Thursday Oct. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m.
at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
Interment will be in Edgemont Cemetery in Anniston, Alabama at 2:30 p.m. EST.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.