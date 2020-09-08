Mrs. Rosalie Fowler Matlock, age 88 of Douglasville,died Saturday, September 5, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 11a.m. until noon.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday from Bright Star United Methodist Church Cemetery, where interment will take place. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones- wynn.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Douglas County Special Olympics Therapeutic Board.
