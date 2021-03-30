Rosa Jean Taylor Newborn, 78, of Dallas, Georgia, died on Monday, March 22, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. from Mozley Memorial Gardens. Inurnment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
