Rosa Faye Lee Lanier

Rosa Faye Lee Lanier, 89, of Roopville, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

She was born Feb. 7, 1933, in Carrollton, to the late Mr. Henry W. Lee and Mrs. Leila Todd Lee.

