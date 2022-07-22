Rosa Faye Lee Lanier, 89, of Roopville, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
She was born Feb. 7, 1933, in Carrollton, to the late Mr. Henry W. Lee and Mrs. Leila Todd Lee.
Faye married her high school sweetheart, Gary, and together they raised five children. She was a devoted member of Tallapoosa Primitive Baptist Church for 67 years and dearly loved her church family.
Faye’s community of Roopville was always special to her. She once drove the family station wagon to bring the governor to Roopville to save the school. She loved to tell the story of her times playing basketball at Roopville High School where she was a member of the State Championship team. From time to time, you could still catch her playing a game of horse with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Faye worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse and was also a homemaker. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with nature; however, squirrels beware!
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Mr. Gary Ross Lanier and her sister Joyce McKibben.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Scott and Tona Lanier; daughters, Evonne and Steve Hightower, Cindy and Scott Cowart, Lisa Parmer, and Kristen and James Blair; sisters, Edith Marlow, Myra Denney, Jean White, Helen Acree; brother, Troy Lee; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday 2 p.m. from Tallapoosa Primitive Baptist Church, she will place in state at 1 p.m. Elder James Blair will be officiating the service. Interment will follow at Roopville City Cemetery.
