Mr. Ronnie Walton, 74, of Carrollton died on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
He was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Paulding County, Georgia. He attended West Georgia College where he earned his B.A., M.A., and Specialist in Education degrees. He was a life-long educator, beginning his teaching career at Villa Rica High School in 1968 followed by 30 years at Carrollton High School from 1973-2003.
He is well-remembered by students from his English and creative writing classes as a devoted and inspiring teacher known for his wit and dry humor.
In addition to teaching, he coached the Carrollton High tennis team for a successful stint from the late 1980s through the 1990s. He was known for his encouragement and patience and was well-liked by his players.
In his retirement, Ron enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife, Carol, and was an avid tennis player, playing with the same group of friends for many years. He was a devoted father and grandfather and an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eva Cauthen Walton and Broughton Walton.
Ron is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Bradley Walton; and three children, sons and daughters-in-law, Lee and Alexandra Walton, of Fairburn, Georgia, and Craig and Kate Walton, of Rome, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law Bethany and David Boyd, of Bremen; six grandchildren, Antony and Philip Walton, Whitlee, Bradlee, and Sikes Walton, and Carson Boyd. Also surviving is a brother, Kenneth Walton of Fairfield, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Worship Center. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a family visitation. The service will be livestreamed on his obituary page at www.martin-high
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Ken Bass, Mitch Clifton, Gene Goble, Jerry House, Steve Jennings, and Mark Walton. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben de Mayo, Dan Lynch, and Jim Shadinger.
A private burial will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests that those attending the service please wear masks and practice social distancing.
Anyone wishing to can make a contribution in Ron’s memory to Tabernacle Baptist Church’s Lottie Moon Christmas offering, or Open Hands United Christian Ministry.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
