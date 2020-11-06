Ronnie Stewart Robinson, age 66,
of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his
home on Thursday morning, Nov. 5,
2020.
He was born
March 13, 1954,
in Carrollton,
Georgia, the son
of the late Doyle Merle Robinson
and the late Faye Deering Robinson. Mr. Robinson
served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion
Post #400. He was
a retired machinist with Southwire,
and was a member
of Holy Ground Baptist Church.
He was an avid Georgia sports
fan and loved the Georgia Bulldogs,
the Atlanta Falcons, and the Atlanta Braves.
Mr. Robinson, “Pop Ronnie”, was preceded in death by his parents; his stepdad, D. E.
Griffin; daughter, Angie Robinson; sisters, Joann
Amason and Billie Jo Akins; and a son-in-law, Ricky Whitman. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Becky Robinson; six children: Sarah Robinson, Rita
Tudor (Robert), Donna Waldrep (Dennis), Wanda Faulkner (Craig Newborn), Roger Faulkner (Bobbie), and Beverly
Faulkner (Chris Garrett); two
sisters: Tina
Hembree (Steve)
and Rita Daniel (Danny); one brother, Darrell Griffin
(Vicki); 20 grandchildren;
46 great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren;
and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Nov. 8,
2020, at 3 p.m.
from Holy Ground Baptist Church with the Rev. Kelly Runels officiating. The
body will be placed
in the church at 2
p.m. on Sunday. Interment will
follow in Stripling Chapel Cemetery.
The following gentlemen will
serve as pallbearers: Ricky Whitman, Rodney Faulkner, Steve Hembree, Danny Daniel,
Jessie Robinson,
and Justin Hicks.
The family will receive friends at
the funeral home
on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
