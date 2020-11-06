Robinson obit mug

Ronnie Stewart Robinson, age 66,

of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his

home on Thursday morning, Nov. 5,

2020.

He was born

March 13, 1954,

in Carrollton,

Georgia, the son

of the late Doyle Merle Robinson

and the late Faye Deering Robinson. Mr. Robinson

served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion

Post #400. He was

a retired machinist with Southwire,

and was a member

of Holy Ground Baptist Church.

He was an avid Georgia sports

fan and loved the Georgia Bulldogs,

the Atlanta Falcons, and the Atlanta Braves.

Mr. Robinson, “Pop Ronnie”, was preceded in death by his parents; his stepdad, D. E.

Griffin; daughter, Angie Robinson; sisters, Joann

Amason and Billie Jo Akins; and a son-in-law, Ricky Whitman. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Becky Robinson; six children: Sarah Robinson, Rita

Tudor (Robert), Donna Waldrep (Dennis), Wanda Faulkner (Craig Newborn), Roger Faulkner (Bobbie), and Beverly

Faulkner (Chris Garrett); two

sisters: Tina

Hembree (Steve)

and Rita Daniel (Danny); one brother, Darrell Griffin

(Vicki); 20 grandchildren;

46 great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren;

and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Nov. 8,

2020, at 3 p.m.

from Holy Ground Baptist Church with the Rev. Kelly Runels officiating. The

body will be placed

in the church at 2

p.m. on Sunday. Interment will

follow in Stripling Chapel Cemetery.

The following gentlemen will

serve as pallbearers: Ricky Whitman, Rodney Faulkner, Steve Hembree, Danny Daniel,

Jessie Robinson,

and Justin Hicks.

The family will receive friends at

the funeral home

on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain

6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Nov 7
Visitation
Saturday, November 7, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Nov 8
Placed In State
Sunday, November 8, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Holy Ground Baptist Church
1355 US 27
Roopville, GA 30170
Nov 8
Funeral
Sunday, November 8, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Holy Ground Baptist Church
1355 US 27
Roopville, GA 30170
